SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.58% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $9,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $8,750,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $160,569,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,269,000. 72.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWTX. Zacks Investment Research cut SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of SWTX opened at $33.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.30. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $40.50.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

