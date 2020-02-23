Jennison Associates LLC Invests $11.89 Million in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 192,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,886,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 1,099.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PSXP. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.57.

Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $62.28 on Friday. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 52 week low of $47.34 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 52.65% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 81.59%.

In other news, Director Mark Haney bought 1,640 shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.17 per share, for a total transaction of $101,958.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,648.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

