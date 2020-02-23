Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,749,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,926 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $9,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 41.3% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,663,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,618,000 after acquiring an additional 778,208 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 54.2% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 72,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 25,624 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 15,799.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,374,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347,482 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the third quarter worth $1,137,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.99.

KOS stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.04. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $7.55.

Kosmos Energy Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

