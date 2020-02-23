Jennison Associates LLC Takes $10.32 Million Position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 402,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,319,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHGE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHGE opened at $20.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $31.26. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average is $23.09.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

