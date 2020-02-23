Jennison Associates LLC Has $13.13 Million Stock Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.40% of LiveRamp worth $13,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RAMP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,010,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,351,000 after acquiring an additional 141,975 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,608,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 35,032 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. First Analysis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Sunday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens cut their price objective on LiveRamp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

In other LiveRamp news, insider James F. Arra sold 14,737 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $728,449.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,195.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $43,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,497.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,737 shares of company stock worth $820,260 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAMP opened at $39.07 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $63.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.29.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

