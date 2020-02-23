Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $11,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $151,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $116,070.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMP opened at $60.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $57.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.34.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The business had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 86.34%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MMP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.23.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

