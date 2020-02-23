Jennison Associates LLC Sells 56,162 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 551,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,162 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $10,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 44.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.4% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 61,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth $25,000. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EQNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

EQNR opened at $17.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $23.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.35%.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

