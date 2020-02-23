Jennison Associates LLC Sells 24,995 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,582,151 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 24,995 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.91% of Sandstorm Gold worth $11,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,023,622 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,605,000 after buying an additional 756,744 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 383,570 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 43,240 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 340,062 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2,412.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 176,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 169,751 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAND shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. CIBC upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $11.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.25 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.