Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 255,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $10,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 608.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 496.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 4th quarter worth $428,000. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab stock opened at $59.12 on Friday. Zai Lab Ltd has a 52 week low of $23.42 and a 52 week high of $63.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 1.34.

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.11.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

