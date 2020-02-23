First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:CIBR) Stock Price Down 2.1%

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:CIBR)’s share price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.68 and last traded at $31.90, approximately 350,489 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 342,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.59.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.63.

