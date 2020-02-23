First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DALI) Trading Down 1.6%

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DALI)’s share price fell 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.14 and last traded at $22.17, 10,756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 19,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.54.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.59.

See Also: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Price Down 2.1%
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Price Down 2.1%
Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF Shares Down 0.9%
Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF Shares Down 0.9%
First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Trading Down 1.6%
First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Trading Down 1.6%
First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund Stock Price Down 0.7%
First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund Stock Price Down 0.7%
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Price Down 0.8%
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Price Down 0.8%
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Price Down 0.8%
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Price Down 0.8%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report