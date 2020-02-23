First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CARZ) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Feb 23rd, 2020

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CARZ)’s share price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.09 and last traded at $35.27, 41,299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 772% from the average session volume of 4,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.53.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day moving average of $33.00.

