WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRW) Stock Price Down 0.8%

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRW) was down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.94 and last traded at $49.01, approximately 193,731 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 298,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.39.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.53.

