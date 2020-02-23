VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDC) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDC) were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.32 and last traded at $48.35, approximately 45,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 47,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.74.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average of $47.08.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Jennison Associates LLC Sells 109,089 Shares of Constellium NV
Jennison Associates LLC Sells 109,089 Shares of Constellium NV
Jennison Associates LLC Sells 985,196 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.
Jennison Associates LLC Sells 985,196 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.
SpringWorks Therapeutics Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC
SpringWorks Therapeutics Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC
Jennison Associates LLC Invests $11.89 Million in Phillips 66 Partners LP
Jennison Associates LLC Invests $11.89 Million in Phillips 66 Partners LP
Kosmos Energy Ltd Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC
Kosmos Energy Ltd Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC
Jennison Associates LLC Takes $10.32 Million Position in Baker Hughes A GE Co
Jennison Associates LLC Takes $10.32 Million Position in Baker Hughes A GE Co


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report