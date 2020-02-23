VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDC) Stock Price Down 0.8%

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDC) were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.32 and last traded at $48.35, approximately 45,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 47,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.74.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average of $47.08.

