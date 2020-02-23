VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CEY) Shares Up 0.1%

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2020

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CEY)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.85 and last traded at $22.85, 67 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.82.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average is $23.13.

