VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NYSEARCA:CSA) Trading 0.3% Higher

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2020

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NYSEARCA:CSA)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.66 and last traded at $48.66, 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.53.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.27.

