IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CSML) Stock Price Down 0.8%

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CSML)’s share price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.05 and last traded at $27.15, approximately 6,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 37,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.37.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.05.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.