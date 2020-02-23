Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NYSEARCA:DRIV) Shares Down 2.1%

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NYSEARCA:DRIV)’s share price traded down 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.43 and last traded at $15.48, 29,556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 22% from the average session volume of 24,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.98.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.