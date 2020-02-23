WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRE) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRE) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.33 and last traded at $25.20, approximately 13,491 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 16,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.56.

