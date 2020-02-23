Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAS) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAS)’s stock price fell 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.28 and last traded at $16.28, 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 19,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.81.

