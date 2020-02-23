iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FALN) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FALN)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.56 and last traded at $27.60, approximately 76,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 91,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.63.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.88.

