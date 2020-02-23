WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:EMCB) Shares Up 0.7%

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2020

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:EMCB)’s stock price shot up 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $75.69 and last traded at $75.49, 547 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.99.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.38.

