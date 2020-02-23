iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGE) Stock Price Down 0.6%

iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGE)’s share price were down 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.88 and last traded at $34.90, approximately 513,780 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,394,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.11.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.07.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.