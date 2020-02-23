WisdomTree Emerging Markets Consumer Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:EMCG) Stock Price Down 1.5%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Consumer Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:EMCG)’s stock price fell 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.09 and last traded at $23.16, 6,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 5,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Consumer Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Consumer Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.