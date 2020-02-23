First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAB) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAB) traded up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $56.96 and last traded at $56.89, 9,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 37% from the average session volume of 7,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.74.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.72.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.