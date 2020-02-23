First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAB) Trading 0.3% Higher

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAB) traded up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $56.96 and last traded at $56.89, 9,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 37% from the average session volume of 7,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.74.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.72.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Jennison Associates LLC Sells 109,089 Shares of Constellium NV
Jennison Associates LLC Sells 109,089 Shares of Constellium NV
Jennison Associates LLC Sells 985,196 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.
Jennison Associates LLC Sells 985,196 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.
SpringWorks Therapeutics Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC
SpringWorks Therapeutics Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC
Jennison Associates LLC Invests $11.89 Million in Phillips 66 Partners LP
Jennison Associates LLC Invests $11.89 Million in Phillips 66 Partners LP
Kosmos Energy Ltd Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC
Kosmos Energy Ltd Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC
Jennison Associates LLC Takes $10.32 Million Position in Baker Hughes A GE Co
Jennison Associates LLC Takes $10.32 Million Position in Baker Hughes A GE Co


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report