Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DUSA) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DUSA)’s share price fell 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.75 and last traded at $26.84, 25,111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 60% from the average session volume of 15,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.08.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.92.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.