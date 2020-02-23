WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJS) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJS)’s share price fell 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.64 and last traded at $39.79, 2,559 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 3,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.36.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average of $40.61.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FIL Ltd Increases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources
FIL Ltd Increases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources
FIL Ltd Increases Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.
FIL Ltd Increases Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.
FIL Ltd Purchases 100,882 Shares of Ambarella Inc
FIL Ltd Purchases 100,882 Shares of Ambarella Inc
Arbutus Biopharma Corp Stake Boosted by Jennison Associates LLC
Arbutus Biopharma Corp Stake Boosted by Jennison Associates LLC
Kontoor Brands Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC
Kontoor Brands Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC
Jennison Associates LLC Sells 36,763 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc
Jennison Associates LLC Sells 36,763 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report