iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGD) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2020

iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGD)’s share price were down 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $67.55 and last traded at $67.67, approximately 98,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 178,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.01.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.01.

Latest News

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc Shares Sold by FIL Ltd
FIL Ltd Trims Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.
FIL Ltd Acquires 1,329,793 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc
FIL Ltd Has $54.45 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Property Partners LP
FIL Ltd Increases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources
FIL Ltd Increases Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.
