iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXC) Trading Down 0.5%

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXC)’s share price dropped 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.80 and last traded at $48.80, approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.03.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.03.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc Shares Sold by FIL Ltd
Sarepta Therapeutics Inc Shares Sold by FIL Ltd
FIL Ltd Trims Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.
FIL Ltd Trims Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.
FIL Ltd Acquires 1,329,793 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc
FIL Ltd Acquires 1,329,793 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc
FIL Ltd Has $54.45 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Property Partners LP
FIL Ltd Has $54.45 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Property Partners LP
FIL Ltd Increases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources
FIL Ltd Increases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources
FIL Ltd Increases Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.
FIL Ltd Increases Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report