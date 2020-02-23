Jennison Associates LLC Sells 56,558 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 56,558 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Align Technology worth $12,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Align Technology by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Align Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 499.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Align Technology by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,692,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Align Technology by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Julie Tay sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.01, for a total value of $766,947.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,182,593.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,941 shares of company stock worth $1,353,885 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALGN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Align Technology from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.42.

Shares of ALGN opened at $260.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $273.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.06. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.84 and a 52 week high of $334.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

