Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 477,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,111 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $12,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,729,000 after acquiring an additional 13,798 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 11,288 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 22,068 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 105,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

THR opened at $21.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.23. The company has a market cap of $697.06 million, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.44. Thermon Group Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.77 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

