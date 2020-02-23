Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,456 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.06% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $13,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,485,000 after buying an additional 85,607 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,011,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,650,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 727,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,533,000 after buying an additional 20,216 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,897,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 464,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,620,000 after buying an additional 11,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MKC shares. UBS Group lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. MCCORMICK & CO /SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $162.20 on Friday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a fifty-two week low of $131.17 and a fifty-two week high of $174.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

