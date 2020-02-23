Jennison Associates LLC Takes Position in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 120,489 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APPF. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 516.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 24.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.28.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 12,761 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $1,793,686.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,693.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 10,112 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,236,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 42.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $133.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.49 and a beta of 1.15. AppFolio Inc has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

