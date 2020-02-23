Jennison Associates LLC Sells 421,520 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 439,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 421,520 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Weyerhaeuser worth $13,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 733.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 882,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,576,000 after acquiring an additional 776,852 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,739,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,969,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $965,492,000 after acquiring an additional 366,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1,076.9% in the 4th quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 382,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.45. Weyerhaeuser Co has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of -279.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 348.72%.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $588,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

