Jennison Associates LLC Sells 85,890 Shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 85,890 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.48% of El Paso Electric worth $13,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in El Paso Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in El Paso Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 144,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in El Paso Electric by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in El Paso Electric by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in El Paso Electric by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

El Paso Electric stock opened at $68.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.54. El Paso Electric has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $69.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

