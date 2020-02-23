Jennison Associates LLC Sells 5,679 Shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,679 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $13,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,237,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,930,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,667,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,071,000 after purchasing an additional 15,927 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,896,000 after purchasing an additional 38,326 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 440,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,279,000 after purchasing an additional 90,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 357,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.46 and a beta of 1.57. National Vision Holdings Inc has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $38.51.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on National Vision in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on National Vision in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of National Vision in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised National Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,737,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,608,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick R. Moore sold 69,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $2,239,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

