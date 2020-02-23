Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $13,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,555,000 after buying an additional 1,251,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,387,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,951,368,000 after buying an additional 365,638 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,001,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,024,564,000 after buying an additional 4,194,733 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8,399.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,380,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,129,000 after buying an additional 4,329,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,119,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,702,000 after buying an additional 57,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPC. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.36.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $59.13 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $69.65. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

