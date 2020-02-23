Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 202 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Travelers Companies by 7.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,210,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,648,000 after acquiring an additional 155,508 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Travelers Companies by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 543,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,428,000 after acquiring an additional 57,261 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 492,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 374,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $135.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.50. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $128.29 and a 12 month high of $155.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.86.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

