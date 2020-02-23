eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,886 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $38.20 on Friday. eBay Inc has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.25.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of eBay from to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.79.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 29,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,278,457. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $115,934.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,403.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,970 shares of company stock worth $7,031,045 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

