Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 316 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Primerica by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 44,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after buying an additional 32,618 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after buying an additional 23,268 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Primerica by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $401,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 26,790 shares in the company, valued at $3,585,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $268,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,311.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. William Blair raised Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.33.

NYSE PRI opened at $132.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.34. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.75 and a 52 week high of $138.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $530.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 17.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

