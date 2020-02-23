American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 554.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.21.

American Electric Power stock opened at $101.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.96. The company has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.91 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

