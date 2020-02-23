Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 76,825 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 87.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 76,825 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,200,000 after acquiring an additional 714,210 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 363.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 20,038 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,156,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 85,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $6,742,610.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,009,640.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $866,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.70.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $77.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.24 and a 12 month high of $91.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.80 and a 200-day moving average of $67.72.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $374.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.33 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

