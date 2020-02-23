CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,331 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 28,294.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,091,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076,669 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,895,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $893,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CSX by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,946,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,879 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 405.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,210,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,730,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.90.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $79.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $63.97 and a 52 week high of $80.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.37.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

