Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 625,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,265,000 after acquiring an additional 288,653 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 796.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,778,000 after buying an additional 255,461 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,087,000. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,283.1% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 107,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after buying an additional 99,746 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,684,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on BR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.75.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $119.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.37. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.37 and a 52 week high of $136.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 45.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

In other news, Director Maura A. Markus sold 13,194 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $1,598,453.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,263. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 15,000 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total transaction of $1,827,900.00. Insiders sold a total of 40,894 shares of company stock worth $4,956,322 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

