Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 686.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALXN shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “positive” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

Shares of ALXN opened at $103.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.06 and its 200-day moving average is $106.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $141.86.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

