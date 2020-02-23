Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 2,425 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,455 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.56, for a total value of $970,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 42,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,850,309.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,793 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,469 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $372.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.71 billion, a PE ratio of 62.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $249.10 and a 1-year high of $386.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $354.91 and a 200 day moving average of $307.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.08.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.