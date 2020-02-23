Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 318 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2020

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

VB stock opened at $168.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.66. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.09 and a fifty-two week high of $170.84.

