Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 12,887 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,887 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 500.0% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in L3Harris during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $222.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.55. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $156.90 and a 1 year high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. L3Harris’s quarterly revenue was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra boosted their price objective on L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.83.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares in the company, valued at $98,869,443.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,530 shares of company stock valued at $27,148,116 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.