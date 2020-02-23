Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,574 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 360.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 158.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPMT opened at $18.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 28.17, a quick ratio of 28.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.41. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $19.39.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CFO Marcin Urbaszek sold 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $42,852.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO Stephen Alpart sold 5,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $100,151.20. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 111,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,186 shares of company stock worth $389,308 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

