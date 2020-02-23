Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 1,135.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 240,811 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Celestica worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at $847,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Celestica by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,979,000. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 101,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 9,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.82. Celestica Inc has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $9.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.57.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Celestica had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Celestica’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Celestica Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.79.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

